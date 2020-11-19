Developing A Multidisciplinary HCV Direct Acting Antivirals Utilization Management and Assessment Program
The introduction of direct-acting anti-virals (DAAs) for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections has revolutionized outcomes for HCV patients. Cost-effective use of these antivirals in addition to assuring patient adherence is of paramount importance.
Article Date
Publications
Journal of the American Pharmacists Association
Review Date
Short Description
The introduction of direct-acting anti-virals (DAAs) for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections has revolutionized outcomes for HCV patients. Cost-effective use of these antivirals in addition to assuring patient adherence is of paramount importance.