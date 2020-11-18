Economic burden of opioid crisis and the role of pharmacist-led interventions

Opioids are often used to treat pain and improve function. Canada and United States (US) are one of the highest users of opioids and are experiencing the devastating consequences of the opioid crisis. The objectives of this commentary are twofold: first, highlight the economic burden of the opioid crisis in US and Canada; second, the role of pharmacists to address this crisis. A body of literature delineates the cost of this crisis to health care system, lost productivity, and law enforcement. Contemporary data indicates the economic burden of the opioid crisis was $78.5 billion and $3.5 billion in US and Canada, respectively.