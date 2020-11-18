Economic impact of pharmacist interventions in pediatric ambulatory care clinics
Ambulatory care pharmacists have a unique opportunity to identify and prevent adverse drug events (ADEs) throughout a patient’s treatment course. These interventions can reduce unexpected clinic visits or hospitalizations which may lead to decreased healthcare costs. However, research on this topic has not been conducted in the pediatric population. This study explored the economic impact of pharmacist interventions related to ADEs in pediatric ambulatory care clinics.
