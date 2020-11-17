Immunological evaluation in vitro of nanoparticulate impurities isolated from pharmaceutical-grade sucrose

Sucrose is a commonly used stabilizing excipient in protein formulations. However, recent studies have indicated the presence of nanoparticulate impurities (NPIs) in the size range of 100 – 200 nm in pharmaceutical-grade sucrose. Furthermore, isolated NPIs have been shown to induce protein aggregation when added to monoclonal antibody formulations. Moreover, nanoparticles are popular vaccine delivery systems used to increase the immunogenicity of antigens. Therefore, we hypothesized that NPIs may have immunostimulatory properties.