Warp-speed Covid-19 Vaccine development: beneficiaries of maturation in biopharmaceutical technologies and public-private partnerships

It is anticipated that effective vaccines will enable the resumption of social and economic normalcy. Current calls for masking, social distancing and other restrictive measures for the public-good are difficult to enforce and are unstainable. As ∼2-4% of the 50 million SARS-CoV2-infected have succumbed to Covid-19, the US department of Health and Human Services has organized a public-private partnership called Operation Warp Speed (OWS) to develop, produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with a January 2021 target.