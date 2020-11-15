Determination of residence time distribution in a continuous powder mixing process with supervised and unsupervised modelling of in-line near infrared (NIR) spectroscopic data
Successful implementation of continuous manufacturing processes requires robust methods to assess and control product quality in a real-time mode. In this study, the residence time distribution of a continuous powder mixing process was investigated via pulse tracer experiments using near infrared spectroscopy for tracer detection in an in-line mode. The residence time distribution was modeled by applying the continuous stirred tank reactor in series model for achieving the tracer (paracetamol) concentration profiles.
