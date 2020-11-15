Synergistic Computational Modeling Approaches as Team Players in the Game of Solubility Predictions

Several approaches to predict and model drug solubility have been used in the drug discovery and development processes during the last decades. Each of these approaches have their own benefits and place, and are typically used as standalone approaches rather than in concert. The synergistic effects of these are often overlooked, partly due to the need of computational experts to perform the modelling and simulations as well as analyzing the data obtained. Here we provide our views on how these different approaches can be used to retrieve more information on drug solubility, ranging from multivariate data analysis over thermodynamic cycle modelling to molecular dynamics simulations.