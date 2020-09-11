Understanding barriers to prescription retrieval and attitudes towards mental health medications at a university student health services pharmacy
The use of prescription medications to treat mental health conditions among college students is growing, but there is little information on medication retrieval barriers in this population.
Journal of the American Pharmacists Association
