NIGMS Webinar: Navigating Research Collaborations as a Teaching-Based Professor

Hi everybody,



I wanted to share this webinar information just in case you haven't seen it previously. NIGMS is hosting a webinar this Thursday (March 25; 3-4pm Eastern) about research collaborations for individuals whose academic appointment or institution is primarily teaching-focused.



https://loop.nigms.nih.gov/2021/03/webinar-navigating-research-collabor…



The webinar is free to attend and will be recorded and posted for later viewing. All of the speakers are chemists, but the general focus of the discussion will likely be more broadly applicable



Happy Wednesday!

Spencer E. Harpe, PharmD, PhD, MPH, FAPhA

APhA-APRS President-Elect

Professor of Pharmacy Administration

Midwestern University College of Pharmacy

Downers Grove, IL

