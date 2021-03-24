NIGMS Webinar: Navigating Research Collaborations as a Teaching-Based Professor
APhA-APRS Economic, Social and Administrative Sciences (ESAS) Section
2021-03-24T15:09:00Z
Hi everybody,
I wanted to share this webinar information just in case you haven't seen it previously. NIGMS is hosting a webinar this Thursday (March 25; 3-4pm Eastern) about research collaborations for individuals whose academic appointment or institution is primarily teaching-focused.
https://loop.nigms.nih.gov/2021/03/webinar-navigating-research-collabor…
The webinar is free to attend and will be recorded and posted for later viewing. All of the speakers are chemists, but the general focus of the discussion will likely be more broadly applicable
Happy Wednesday!
seh
------------------------------
Spencer E. Harpe, PharmD, PhD, MPH, FAPhA
APhA-APRS President-Elect
Professor of Pharmacy Administration
Midwestern University College of Pharmacy
Downers Grove, IL
------------------------------