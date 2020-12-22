NEW! Transitions of Care Patient Handoff Communication Tool

Body

You may have seen in the most recent APhA Newsletter that the Transitions of Care Patient Handoff Communication Tool was published on our Transitions of Care page. This tool is an APhA member-only resource that supports effective patient handoffs between pharmacists across different practice settings during care transitions. Information can be typed directly in the form or it can be printed out and used.

This is just one of the many resources created by our APhA-APPM Transitions of Care Special Interest Group!





------------------------------

Roxane L. Took, Pharm.D., BCACP

Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice

St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

1 Pharmacy Place, St. Louis, MO 63110

TEL: 314.446.8497 FAX: 314.446.8500

Roxane.Took@uhsp.edu

------------------------------

