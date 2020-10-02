New Training on Pediatric Vaccination

Body

New Training on Pediatric Immunization!

Dear all, I am excited to announce that The American Pharmacists Association (APhA), in partnership with Washington State University College of Pharmacy, has launched a new training on Pharmacy-based Immunizations for Pediatric Patients.

This training is designed to prepare state-licensed immunizing pharmacists to meet the education requirements to administer vaccinations to children 3–18 years of age, in compliance with new guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Please click on the link below to register and learn more about the program. Also, feel free to send us an email at education@aphanet.org

https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.p…



------------------------------

Helen Sairany, BA, PharmD, MBA, BCACP

Director, Content Development and Partnership

APhA Staff

------------------------------

