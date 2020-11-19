New Slides Available: NABP Presentation Information for Boards of Pharmacy in Preparation for the FDA MOU.

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Michael Baxter

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Compounding SIG

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

2020-11-19T20:00:00Z

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=d2c67f59-c877-4792-8094-c…

FYI. 

NABP's Presentation "Preparing for FDA's Compounding MOU" Slides for the Board is Available at: 

https://nabp.pharmacy/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/FDA-MOU-Presentation.p…

https://nabp.pharmacy/members/compounding-pharmacy-information-sharing-…

------------------------------
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
------------------------------