New Slides Available: NABP Presentation Information for Boards of Pharmacy in Preparation for the FDA MOU.
Compounding SIG
2020-11-19T20:00:00Z
FYI.
NABP's Presentation "Preparing for FDA's Compounding MOU" Slides for the Board is Available at:
https://nabp.pharmacy/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/FDA-MOU-Presentation.p…
https://nabp.pharmacy/members/compounding-pharmacy-information-sharing-…
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
