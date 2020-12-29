New Resource for Pharmacists! Pharmacologic Approaches to the Management of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Margaret Tomecki

Diabetes Management SIG

2020-12-29T18:45:00Z

This resource provides a summary for pharmacists on pharmacologic approaches to the management of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This guide will keep you up to date on the role of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists in the management of diabetes. Supported by an education grant from Novo Nordisk. 
https://www.pharmacist.com/sites/default/files/files/19424-Focus%20On%20GLP-1%20Diabetes-final.pdf 

 

 