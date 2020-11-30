NEW! Pharmacist Harm reduction Viewpoint JAMA Internal Medicine

Jeffrey Bratberg

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

2020-11-30T22:09:00Z

Happy last day of November!

I encourage everyone to spend 5 minutes with this article and think of ways to advocate for expanded, legal, pharmacy-based sterile syringe access! 

"Pharmacy Access to Sterile Injection Supplies for People who Use Drugs"

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.10…



------------------------------
Jeffrey Bratberg PHARMD, FAPhA
Clinical Professor
University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy
AMERSA Secretary 2019-2021
Twitter: @jefbratberg
------------------------------