NEW! Pharmacist Harm reduction Viewpoint JAMA Internal Medicine
Discussion Name
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2020-11-30T22:09:00Z
Body
Happy last day of November!
I encourage everyone to spend 5 minutes with this article and think of ways to advocate for expanded, legal, pharmacy-based sterile syringe access!
"Pharmacy Access to Sterile Injection Supplies for People who Use Drugs"
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.10…
------------------------------
Jeffrey Bratberg PHARMD, FAPhA
Clinical Professor
University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy
AMERSA Secretary 2019-2021
Twitter: @jefbratberg
------------------------------