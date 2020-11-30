NEW! Pharmacist Harm reduction Viewpoint JAMA Internal Medicine

Body

Happy last day of November!

I encourage everyone to spend 5 minutes with this article and think of ways to advocate for expanded, legal, pharmacy-based sterile syringe access!

"Pharmacy Access to Sterile Injection Supplies for People who Use Drugs"

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.10…





Jeffrey Bratberg PHARMD, FAPhA

Clinical Professor

University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy

AMERSA Secretary 2019-2021

Twitter: @jefbratberg

