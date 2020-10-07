New Online Program: Navigating the Crowded Space of Medication Options in Diabetes Care

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Margaret Tomecki

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Diabetes Management SIG

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-07T17:03:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=b643e01d-db70-4220-abc8-7…

Body

Earn up to 2 Hours of CPE with our new online program: Navigating the Crowded Space of Medication Options in Diabetes Care 

This new, self-paced, and interactive course is designed to improve your ability to make informed decisions and help your diabetes patients manage their medication needs. 

Diabetes management is constantly evolving, and this course will help you stay up to date on the latest in standards of care, treatment guidelines, evidence-based therapies and pharmacologic options to manage diabetes.  

Supported by an educational grant from Novo Nordisk, Inc.  

https://elearning.pharmacist.com/products/6178/navigating-the-crowded-space-of-diabetes-medications  

 

 