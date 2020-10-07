Earn up to 2 Hours of CPE with our new online program: Navigating the Crowded Space of Medication Options in Diabetes Care

This new, self-paced, and interactive course is designed to improve your ability to make informed decisions and help your diabetes patients manage their medication needs.



Diabetes management is constantly evolving, and this course will help you stay up to date on the latest in standards of care, treatment guidelines, evidence-based therapies and pharmacologic options to manage diabetes.

Supported by an educational grant from Novo Nordisk, Inc.

https://elearning.pharmacist.com/products/6178/navigating-the-crowded-space-of-diabetes-medications