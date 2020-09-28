New Drug Approvals in Medication Management: clascoterone

Alyssa Wozniak

Medication Management SIG

2020-09-28

Greetings Medication Management SIG Members,

As part of the communications committee, I will be posting #newdrugapprovals to be aware of during medication management activities. Please find this month's new drug approval post below:

Drug Name: clascoterone (Winlevi)

Dosage Form: 1% cream

Approval Date: August 27th, 2020 (expected to become available early 2021)

Indication: treatment of acne vulgaris in patients at least 12 years of age

Medication Class: androgen receptor inhibitor (first in class)

Dosage and Administration: apply thin layer to affected areas of skin twice daily

References and Resources:

  1. Eichenfield L, Hebert A, Gold LS, et al. Open-label, long-term extension study to evaluate the safety of clascoterone (CB-03-01) cream, 1% twice daily, in patients with acne vulgaris. J Am Acad Dermatol, 2020;83(2):477-485. 
  2. Hebert A, Thiboutot D, Stein Gold L, et al. Efficacy and safety of topical clascoterone cream, 1%, for treatment in patients with facial acne: two phase 3 randomized clinical trials. JAMA Dermatol, 2020;156(6):621-630
  3. Winlevi (clascoterone) [prescribing information]. San Diego, CA: Cassiopea Inc; August 2020.
  4. Winlevi. https://www.winlevi.com/ (accessed 2020 Sep 27).



Alyssa Wozniak, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Assistant Professor
D'Youville School of Pharmacy
Buffalo, NY
cizdziela@dyc.edu
