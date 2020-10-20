Navigating Open Enrollment - Tonight!
Despite the importance of understanding your employer provided benefits package, it can be time-consuming and overwhelming.
- What are all the options available?
- Are there certain benefits I could/should opt-out of?
- If I need additional coverage, should I purchase that through my employer or in the private market?
These are just a few of the questions that will be addressed during this webinar tonight focused on evaluating employer benefits. Come join us to get ready to navigate open enrollment!
Evaluating Employer Benefits & Navigating Open Enrollment
When: TONIGHT, October 20th at 9pm ET
Drew C. Register, PharmD
Associate Director, Membership Engagement and Communications
American Pharmacists Association
