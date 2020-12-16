National Academies of Medicine Webinar on Tapering - Friday, December 18 at 4:30 pm ET

Body

Hi everyone,

The American Academy of Family Physicians and the National Academy of Medicine are hosting a free webinar at 4:30pm ET on Friday, December 18, that will explore best practices, research gaps, and future priorities for clinicians as they support patients tapering from long-term opioid therapy. Register to attend this free webinar: https://nam.edu/event/best-practices-research-gaps-and-future-prioritie…. Thanks.

-Anne



Anne Burns BPHARM, RPH

Vice President, Professional Affairs

American Pharmacists Association

Washington DC

