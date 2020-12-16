National Academies of Medicine Webinar on Tapering - Friday, December 18 at 4:30 pm ET

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Anne Burns

Author Picture URL

https://d2x5ku95bkycr3.cloudfront.net/App_Themes/Common/images/profile/…

Discussion Name

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2020-12-16T16:08:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=6332aa4d-e1cf-4f48-aa45-0…

Body

Hi everyone,
The American Academy of Family Physicians and the National Academy of Medicine are hosting a free webinar at 4:30pm ET on Friday, December 18, that will explore best practices, research gaps, and future priorities for clinicians as they support patients tapering from long-term opioid therapy. Register to attend this free webinar: https://nam.edu/event/best-practices-research-gaps-and-future-prioritie….  Thanks.
-Anne

------------------------------
Anne Burns BPHARM, RPH
Vice President, Professional Affairs
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------