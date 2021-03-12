NANP General Membership Meeting - 8:00-10:00AM ET Friday 12 March 2021

Body

Hello,

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Mar 12, 2021 08:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: 2021 National Association of Nuclear Pharmacies (NANP) General Membership Meeting

Agenda

8:00AM Welcome

8:05AM National Association of Nuclear Pharmacies - Jeff Norenberg, Executive Director and Chairman NANP

8:15AM Lantheus Medical Imaging - Ira Goldman, Vice President, Global Public Policy and Government Relations

8:45AM NorthStar Radioisotopes - David Wilson, VP Advanced Radioisotopes & Therapeutic Technologies

9:15AM Outstanding Nuclear Pharmacy Student Scholarship Award Presentation

9:30AM APhA-APPM William H. Briner Distinguished Achievement Award in Nuclear Pharmacy Practice

10:00AM Adjourn

 

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/92414807956

Or iPhone one-tap : 

    US: +19294362866,,92414807956#  or +13017158592,,92414807956#

Or Telephone:

    Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

        US: +1 929 436 2866  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 924 1480 7956

    International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/abCb0gF5Px

 

Or an H.323/SIP room system:

    H.323: 

    162.255.37.11 (US West)

    162.255.36.11 (US East)

    115.114.131.7 (India Mumbai)

    115.114.115.7 (India Hyderabad)

    213.19.144.110 (Amsterdam Netherlands)

    213.244.140.110 (Germany)

    103.122.166.55 (Australia Sydney)

    103.122.167.55 (Australia Melbourne)

    149.137.40.110 (Singapore)

    64.211.144.160 (Brazil)

    69.174.57.160 (Canada Toronto)

    65.39.152.160 (Canada Vancouver)

    207.226.132.110 (Japan Tokyo)

    149.137.24.110 (Japan Osaka)

    Meeting ID: 924 1480 7956

    SIP: 92414807956@zoomcrc.com



------------------------------
Jeffrey Norenberg MS, PHARMD, PHD
Professor and Director of Radiopharmaceutical Sciences
Albuquerque NM
------------------------------