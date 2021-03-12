NANP General Membership Meeting - 8:00-10:00AM ET Friday 12 March 2021

Body

Hello,

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Mar 12, 2021 08:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: 2021 National Association of Nuclear Pharmacies (NANP) General Membership Meeting

Agenda

8:00AM Welcome

8:05AM National Association of Nuclear Pharmacies - Jeff Norenberg, Executive Director and Chairman NANP

8:15AM Lantheus Medical Imaging - Ira Goldman, Vice President, Global Public Policy and Government Relations

8:45AM NorthStar Radioisotopes - David Wilson, VP Advanced Radioisotopes & Therapeutic Technologies

9:15AM Outstanding Nuclear Pharmacy Student Scholarship Award Presentation

9:30AM APhA-APPM William H. Briner Distinguished Achievement Award in Nuclear Pharmacy Practice

10:00AM Adjourn

------------------------------

Jeffrey Norenberg MS, PHARMD, PHD

Professor and Director of Radiopharmaceutical Sciences

Albuquerque NM

------------------------------

