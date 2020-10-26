N = Now What?

Body

The final step in PRN mindfulness is, Now What?

We began by pausing. In a stressful moment or situation, we noticed that we were rehashing the past, or fretting about the future, or getting caught up in an automatic (and likely unhelpful) emotional reaction. So we stopped, brought our attention to the present moment, and took a deep abdominal breath.

From this calmer place, we could Reassess — check in with ourself to see what sensations, emotions, actions, and thoughts were present in that very moment.

So now, with the information from the Reassess step, we are ready to consider the question: "Now what?" What is the better choice? Which is the helpful path forward, the productive path forward?

As On Being host Krista Tippett observed during a recent conversation with renowned meditation teacher Sharon Salzberg, "we [often] can't change the conditions or circumstances that are immediately in front of us, but we can change our relationship to our experience of them, and that can change everything."

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

