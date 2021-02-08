MTM EHR Templates
Medication Management SIG
2021-02-08T04:38:00Z
Greetings!
I hope all is well. In order to standardize an MTM service, I am in search of MTM EHR templates. Any templates that fit these criteria will be greatly appreciated. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thank you and have a wonderful day!
------------------------------
Kisha O'Neal Gant, PharmD, BCACP, BCGP, BCPS
Director of Pharmacy
Slidell Memorial Hospital
Slidell, LA 70458
Office: 985-280-8898
------------------------------