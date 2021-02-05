Monthly Journal Club - February

Body

For this month's journal club topic, it would be interesting to learn more about how different states are addressing the opioid overdose crises during the pandemic. More specifically, how has your state's Medicaid prescription drug benefit program been adjusted to improve accessibility and coverage of Naloxone for high-risk beneficiaries in underserved communities? If there haven't been significant changes, what recommendations would help address these barriers?



Attached is a data collection study done by Roberts et al. (2021) evaluating the monthly fill limit policies in Medicaid programs in all 50 states and Washington, DC. It would be great to gain different insights and perspectives.



