Monthly Journal Club- December

Larry Selkow

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

2020-12-16T18:38:00Z

Here is an interesting journal article on Suboxone being used to treat pain in Opioid use Disorders.
https://sites.utexas.edu/pharmacotherapy-rounds/files/2020/01/Petok-Res…    


Have you seen Suboxone used for pain in these patient populations? 




