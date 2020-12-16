Monthly Journal Club- December
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
Here is an interesting journal article on Suboxone being used to treat pain in Opioid use Disorders.
https://sites.utexas.edu/pharmacotherapy-rounds/files/2020/01/Petok-Res…
Have you seen Suboxone used for pain in these patient populations?
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
