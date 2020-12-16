Monthly Journal Club- December

Body

Here is an interesting journal article on Suboxone being used to treat pain in Opioid use Disorders.

https://sites.utexas.edu/pharmacotherapy-rounds/files/2020/01/Petok-Res…





Have you seen Suboxone used for pain in these patient populations?









