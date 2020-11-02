messaging about covid-19 vaccines

Deanna Tran

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

2020-11-02T02:26:00Z

Hello!
There have been some discussions at my clinic (My practice site is at a family physicians office) about having uniform and targeted messaging about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine to help with vaccine hesitancy, building trust, and increasing vaccine rates. Has anyone worked on messaging for COVID-19 vaccine and be willing to share? Or would anyone be interested in working together on messaging for our patients regarding COVID-19 vaccines! We could start a google doc and share with all interested pharmacists!

------------------------------
Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP
Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

Assistant Professor
APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor
Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories
University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
------------------------------