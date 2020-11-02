messaging about covid-19 vaccines

Body

Hello!

There have been some discussions at my clinic (My practice site is at a family physicians office) about having uniform and targeted messaging about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine to help with vaccine hesitancy, building trust, and increasing vaccine rates. Has anyone worked on messaging for COVID-19 vaccine and be willing to share? Or would anyone be interested in working together on messaging for our patients regarding COVID-19 vaccines! We could start a google doc and share with all interested pharmacists!



Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP

Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG



Assistant Professor

APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor

Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories

University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

