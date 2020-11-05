Meeting Qualitry Metrics Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Body

As we approach the end of 2020, I know many medical homes/ACOs are expanding efforts to meet quality metrics by the end of the year. However, depending on the institution's quality metrics, many items that must be addressed rely on the patient returning to clinic (e.g. in-clinic BP, A1C value, diabetes eye exam, vaccines etc.). Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, high-risk patients remain hesitant to return to clinic, opting for telehealth appointments. I would love to hear your thoughts on:

Are any other sites running into this problem? How are sites addressing this issue?

Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!



------------------------------

Morgan Stewart, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice Division

The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist, CommUnityCare Federally Qualified Health Centers

------------------------------

