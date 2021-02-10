Meet your SIG Coordinator-elect Candidates

Body

Hello Immunizing Pharmacists SIG members,



We are excited to introduce our Coordinator-elect candidates, Dr. Laura Knockel and Dr. Jenn Wilson.

A brief introduction is included below, and their full biographies and statements of candidacy can be found by visiting the APhA Election page at https://www.pharmacist.com/apha-elections.



Laura E. Knockel, PharmD, BCACP, is a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. As a member of the Immunizing Pharmacists SIG, she has served on the Education Committee and is currently co-chair of the Communications Committee.



Jennifer (Jenn) Wilson, PharmD, is an Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Director of Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences (IPPE) at Wingate University School of Pharmacy. Within APhA, she first became involved as a new practitioner, serving on several committees, including the New Practitioner Advisory Committee. In more recent years, she has been most involved with both the Immunizing Pharmacists SIG and Diabetes Management SIG. She currently serves as co-chair for the Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Travel Health Guide Task Force.



Elections will be open March 12-May 3, 2021.



