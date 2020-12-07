Meds to Bed during COVID-19
Transitions of Care SIG
2020-12-07T21:58:00Z
As COVID-19 cases continue, what are current meds to bed programs doing to provide patient counseling? Are you still delivering meds to the bedside? If so, what precautions are you taking? If not, what alternatives do you have in place? What criteria or plan do you have to evaluate when you will return to bedside counseling?
Thanks!
Michelle R. Nielsen (Locke), PharmD, BCACP
