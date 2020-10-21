Meditation Teaches Us to Pause

Body

Yesterday, I explained that the first step in PRN mindfulness (the "P") is to Pause.

Are you wondering, how do I learn to pause? This is where meditation enters the picture. Formal meditation is the classic way of learning to recognize when our attention has drifted away from the present moment. When we meditate, we focus our attention on something — traditionally the breath. We pay attention to breathing in and breathing out. Then we get distracted. The practice is to notice that our mind has wandered away and gently return our focus to the breath.

Again.

And again.

Rinse and repeat.

With enough practice, we start to recognize times in daily life when we are somewhere other than the present moment. We notice that we have become distracted. That is our pause.

You can get an experience of this with the guided meditation ("A Meditation to Gather Your Energy") available on this web page. It is about 9 minutes long and led by renowned meditation teacher Sharon Salzberg. The audio player is below the beautiful photo of a bird and a bee and a flower :-)

Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

