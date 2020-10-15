Medication Reconciliation in Epic

Body

​Good Morning,

My institution struggles with complete and accurate medication reconciliation across all encounters and disciplines. We are trying to identify areas to improve 1. epic documentation and 2. staff training. Overall our epic medication reconciliation section is not user friendly or transparent. Epic told us we need to identify improvements on our own.

Does anyone have any best practices or screenshots of useful medication reconciliation tools in epic they can share? Appreciate any tips :)

Thank you!

