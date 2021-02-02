Body

I am curious if anyone has a guide for Medicare Glucometer coverage. I get questions from providers in my PCP office all the time. In my experience, pharmacies seem to do everything very differently as in billing Medicare vs. cash-pay, high copays, etc. I have tried recommending lower-cost glucometers, but again, everywhere is different, so I wanted to see if anyone has some consistent pointers. Also, we have tried using DME suppliers but they are very difficult to work with and offer poor customer service (I've tried at least 4-5 companies).



Any info is greatly appreciated.



