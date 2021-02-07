Mark your calendar for our FREE CE webinar on COVID-19 vaccines this Thursday, February 11th

Body

Earn CE when you join us Thursday, February 11th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET for a COVID-19 vaccine update during the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy. This webinar will discuss breaking news, clinical considerations for special populations, and emerging processes for approval, allocation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. We welcome back Claire Hannan, the Executive Director of the Association of Immunization Managers, as well as APhA staff Dan Zlott, PharmD, BCOP, our Senior Vice President of Education and Business Development and Mitch Rothholz, RPh, MBA, our Chief of Governance & State Affiliates. Attend this webinar to hear practical tips and ask your most pressing practice questions.

Mark your calendar - The registration link will be available soon! Access the January 28 webinar recording and slides on this page.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





------------------------------

Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

------------------------------

