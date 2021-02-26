Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment (MAT) Act Reintroduced

Body

Great news -- On Feb. 25th, Senators Hassan (D-NH) and Murkowski (R-AK) and Representatives Tonko (D-NY), Turner (R-OH), Delgado (D-NY), and Gonzalez (R-OH) reintroduced the "Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment (MAT) Act" (S. 445 / H.R. 1384). The bill would eliminate the "X-Waiver," which requires practitioners to apply for a separate waiver through the DEA to prescribe buprenorphine for substance use disorder treatment. It also requires the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to conduct a national campaign to educate practitioners about the change in the law and encourage providers to integrate substance use treatment into their practices. See the fact sheet on the bill here.



APhA has officially endorsed the bill, and will be working with colleague organizations to advocate for its passage. With a broad range of supporters, including the American Medical Association, we believe that the bill has a better chance of passing this year. Stay tuned!



