Learn the Lingo - Public Health

This month, the Medical Home/ACO SIG collaborated with the Public Health SIG to bring you a new Learn the Lingo reference. Please see attached document for more information.

Word: Public Health

Not to be confused with population health (please refer to previous Population Health Learn The Lingo post from Hindu Rao, PharmD)



Definition: Public health is defined as "the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private communities, and individuals".1 Health determinants (the personal, economic, social and environmental factors that affect health) can play a role in public health due to certain populations potentially being more predisposed to particular conditions due to genetics, health behaviors, social or societal characteristics, and availability and quality of health services or medical care.2 The aims of public health are prevention and health promotion. Prevention is aimed at reducing the risk of disease, such as modifying risk factors, using screenings to capture disease in its early stages, and immunizations; while health promotion is directed at modifying behaviors of individuals at risk.

Public health is assessed through different sciences mainly epidemiology, laboratory, informatics, surveillance, and prevention effectiveness to monitor health trends and outcomes to prevent disease and maintain healthy communities. There are 10 essential services that help define the role and purpose of public health, which include:2-4



Assess and monitor population health status, factors that influence health, and community needs and assets

Investigate, diagnose, and address health problems and hazards affecting the population

Communicate effectively to inform & educate people about health, factors that influence it, and how to improve it

Strengthen, support, and mobilize communities and partnerships to improve health

Create, champion, and implement policies, plans, and laws that impact health

Utilize legal and regulatory actions designed to improve and protect public health

Assure an effective system that enables equitable access to the individual services and care needed to be healthy

Build and support a diverse and skilled public health workforce

Improve & innovate public health functions through ongoing evaluation, research, and quality improvement

Build and maintain a strong organizational infrastructure for public health



How does public health relate to ACO/PCMH: There are many ways in which public health agencies and departments can collaborate with ACOs and patient-centered medical homes including assisting with needs assessment, performance measurement and improvement, health promotion, and patient engagement.5 Public health agencies can also collaborate with ACOs and PCMHs to target and reach vulnerable and hard to reach patients. In addition, when ACOs partner with public health agencies, this can broaden the resources, community programs, and services available to patients. Through collaboration and providing efficient and effective services to patients in ACOs, shared cost-savings can occur through improved care management.6



Involved organizations/oversight: Monitoring and surveillance of public health trends occurs at the local, state, regional, and national level by the different agencies within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Public Health Service, as well as partnerships with academic and private institutions. There are also international organizations who monitor these trends with the World Health Organization being the most notable.3



Contributing authors:

Ashley L. Adams, PharmD, MS, BCACP

Lieutenant, U.S. Public Health Service

Clinical Pharmacist, Sells Hospital, Sells, AZ



Morgan P. Stewart, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist, CommUnityCare Federally Qualified Health Centers

Follow-up question for SIG members: Does your accountable care organization or medical home partner with public health agencies? If so, what benefits have you seen in health prevention and promotion? If not, where are opportunities you can identify that public health could play a role in helping your organization and patients achieve common goals?​

Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

Morgan Stewart, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice Division

The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist, CommUnityCare Federally Qualified Health Centers

