The LEAD in the APhA-PAC challenge

Hello SIG members, 
This year I am your Policy Standing Committee Liaison, and I wanted to remind you that today is the end of the first week of the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge and Medical Home/ACO is in the LEAD!!! Some good news in 2020! Join me in keeping this going! Let's help APhA fund with its legislative advocacy.

If you click here and donate $75, you can participate in the virtual event series on Tuesday, October 6th with APhA's new CEO, Scott Knoer and celebrate APhA's 168th birthday. During this live event from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET. APhA members will learn more about APhA's mission-oriented priorities, legislative and regulatory strategy, recent developments, and future plans. Access to the full series is complimentary for 2020 APhA-PAC investors of $250+. 

I hope to see some of you at the virtual event.

------------------------------
Courtney Doyle-Campbell, PharmD, BCACP, AHSCP-CHC
APhA-ASP WNEU Chapter Advisor
Clinical Associate Professor
Western New England University
Springfield MA
------------------------------