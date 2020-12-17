Body

I have been a part of a layered learning model as a resident and I am trying to pull it off in my clinic and I feel that sometimes it isn't always working. I usually do orient the resident, outline expectations of my clinic and expectations of them with the student, and oversee all patient care. This model often becomes a little bit lopsided when I have two IPPE's, two APPE's, and a resident. What are some tips/reference materials that you all have to successfully pull this off in your practice sites? I also ended up in the afternoon's only having 3 learners instead of 5 which helped slightly. It is difficult as well when you have students, learners that are all different spectrum's in terms of their strengths/weaknesses. I referenced an article below that the image came from for those that are probably doing a layered learning model but didn't put a term to the action.

Loy BM, Yang S, Moss JM, Kemp DW, Brown JN. Application of the Layered Learning Practice Model in an Academic Medical Center. Hospital Pharmacy. 2017Apr;52(4):266–72.





Ha Phan, PharmD

Clinical Assistant Professor

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy

Jackson, Mississippi

