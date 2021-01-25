Last Call for APhA-APPM Standing Committee Member Volunteers!

Patricia Fabel

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

2021-01-25T18:30:00Z

Body

Looking to get more involved in APhA-APPM?  Volunteer for a Standing committee!

The deadline to volunteer for a 2021-2022 APhA-APPM Standing Committee is January 29th at 11:59pm EST.  For more information and to apply, please go to: https://www.pharmacist.com/volunteer

Let me know if you have any questions about any of the committees or the process.  I hope you'll consider volunteering!

------------------------------
Patricia Fabel
Clinical Associate Professor
Columbia SC
------------------------------