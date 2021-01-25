Last Call for APhA-APPM Standing Committee Member Volunteers!
2021-01-25
Looking to get more involved in APhA-APPM? Volunteer for a Standing committee!
The deadline to volunteer for a 2021-2022 APhA-APPM Standing Committee is January 29th at 11:59pm EST. For more information and to apply, please go to: https://www.pharmacist.com/volunteer
Let me know if you have any questions about any of the committees or the process. I hope you'll consider volunteering!
------------------------------
Patricia Fabel
Clinical Associate Professor
Columbia SC
------------------------------