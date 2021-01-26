Last Call for APhA-APPM Standing Committee Member Volunteers!

Body

Looking to get more involved in APhA-APPM? Volunteer for a Standing committee!



The deadline to volunteer for a 2021-2022 APhA-APPM Standing Committee is January 29th at 11:59pm EST. For more information and to apply, please go to: https://www.pharmacist.com/volunteer



Let me know if you have any questions about any of the committees or the process. I hope you'll consider volunteering!





------------------------------

Patricia Fabel

Clinical Associate Professor

Columbia SC

------------------------------

