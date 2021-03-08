Join us this Friday for the APhA2021V Open Forum on Pharmacists' Hypertension Services

Body

Join us for the APhA2021V Open Forum on Pharmacists' Hypertension Services on Friday, March 12th from 3-4pm ET to gain and contribute insights about hypertension management services amongst peers. Hear from a panel of experts who have implemented these services in their innovative practices and be inspired by interventions for improving hypertension control, even as COVID-19 creates new challenges.





We hope you will consider sharing your successes and challenges during this session and be inspired to advance your pharmacy practice. Register today for the APhA2021 Virtual Meeting to attend this special open forum and access other networking opportunities, education, and more! Add this to your meeting calendar and join us on zoom!





------------------------------

Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

------------------------------

