Join NIDA Deputy Director Compton and our own Tom Franko on 3/15 for the APhA SUD Open Forum at APhA2021 Virtual

Please join us on Monday, March 15 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET for the APhA Open Forum on Pharmacists Pain Management and Substance Use Disorder Services at APhA2021 Virtual.

Join this session to share your innovations, experiences, and solutions to barriers related to effective management of pain and substance use disorder. Learn from subject matter experts who have dedicated their research and advocacy efforts to enhancing pain management and treatment of substance use disorders. This session will spotlight Dr. Wilson M. Compton, MD, MPE, the Deputy Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Thomas Franko, PharmD, an Assistant Professor at Wilkes University's Nesbitt School of Pharmacy and 2021-2022 APhA-APPM Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction Special Interest Group (SIG) Chair.

Register here for APhA2021 Virtual and add this session to your calendar! To add any event to your schedule, complete your attendee profile and then click on the grey star to the right of the session name. When added to your schedule, the star will turn gold.

Please feel free to reach out to me at kbolte@aphanet.org or Paria Sanaty Zadeh at psanatyzadeh@aphanet.org with any questions about this session.



