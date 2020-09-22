Join the leadership of the Preceptor SIG

Hello all,

Just a reminder that each year the Special Interest Groups solicit candidates for coordinator-elect.  If you have any interest in expanding your leadership within APhA I would encourage you to apply.  If you have any questions specifically about the preceptor SIG do not hesitate to reach out to me.  The deadline for applications is October 5th

You can fill out an application at the following link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1421/home

You can also find more about the election process at: https://pharmacist.com/apha-elections

Happy first day of fall!
-Morgan

------------------------------
Morgan Herring, PharmD, BCPS
Coordinator, APhA-APPM Preceptor SIG
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Clinical Pharmacist, Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency Program
West Des Moines IA
------------------------------