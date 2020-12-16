JFPS 2020 Virtual Still Available

We know not everyone who wanted to attend JFPS 2020 Virtual could join us, but you can still access the top-notch education program that was featured at this year's JFPS 2020 Virtual meeting for as low as $99! Register Today!

Experience for yourself why JFPS is known for delivering the highest quality education for federal pharmacists and technicians with our home study on-demand education package. And our virtual exhibit hall is still open for you to explore the latest products and services.

With 20.5 hours of CPE, the JFPS home study on-demand package will connect you with the most current and critical information for federal pharmacy. Session topics include:  

  • COVID-19, including testing, vaccination, mental health, and health communication 
  • Emergency Preparedness and Planning, including two compelling Keynote presentations 
  • Business operations and management, including drug shortages, formulary management, and pharmaceutical supply chain dynamics 
  • Clinical updates, including tobacco cessation, suicide and depression, and multiple sclerosis  
  • Innovations, including improving patient wait times, minimal contact prescription delivery, and nicotine use after basic training 

------------------------------
Ellyn Terry
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------