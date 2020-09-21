JFPS 2020 Virtual - Registration is Now Open

Ellyn Terry

Federal Pharmacy

2020-09-21T20:32:00Z

Registration is now open for JFPS 2020 Virtual, scheduled November 13-14, 2020.

Details are available at https://jfps2020.pharmacist.com.  Please share this with your colleagues.

Watch for the official launch of the new virtual platform on October 1, with program details and information about networking activities, exhibits, etc.

Thank you for your assistance in sharing this exciting event!



------------------------------
Ellyn Terry
Director, Educational Activities
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------