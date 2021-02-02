Body

JAPhA Call for Papers:

The Journal of the American Pharmacists Association (JAPhA) is pleased to announce its areas of special focus for the coming year 2021. JAPhA seeks to address these important areas for pharmacists by soliciting articles which will become themed collections to inform our readers on these timely topics. While there is no specific deadline, we encourage timely submission. The Journal seeks a broad range of contributors and special emphasis subjects such as:

Pharmacists' well-being

Advanced pharmacist and technician practice roles, including international, in community and health system pharmacy

Innovative or expanded roles in population and public health

Authors are invited to submit manuscripts in the categories of Research, Research Notes, Advances in Pharmacy Practice, Case Reports, Reviews, or Commentaries.

Process for Submission: For manuscript preparation and submission guidelines, please see the author guidelines at www.japha.org [japha.org].

The Editorial Team of the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association looks forward to receiving your manuscripts!





