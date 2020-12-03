JAPhA - Call for Papers
Dear APhA-APRS Members,
I know that many of you are looking forward to Christmas break to rejuvenate and reconnect with family. I hope you have any enjoyable holiday.
As you look forward to 2021, please consider submitting a manuscript to JAPhA. In particular, the editors of JAPhA are looking for papers that will allow themed issues on specific topics. I especially encourage you to share your research on pharmacist wellbeing and/or workplace issues. This aligns with the APhA priority to support our members' wellbeing and resilience. Here is more information on the call from JAPhA:
- Pharmacists' well-being
- Advanced pharmacist and technician practice roles, including international, in community and health system pharmacy
- Innovative or expanded roles in population and public health
- Authors are invited to submit manuscripts in the categories of Research, Research Notes, Advances in Pharmacy Practice, Case Reports, Reviews, or Commentaries.
David Nau, PhD, RPh, FAPhA
President, APhA-APRS
Ada, OH
