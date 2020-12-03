JAPhA - Call for Papers

Body

Dear APhA-APRS Members,

I know that many of you are looking forward to Christmas break to rejuvenate and reconnect with family. I hope you have any enjoyable holiday.

As you look forward to 2021, please consider submitting a manuscript to JAPhA. In particular, the editors of JAPhA are looking for papers that will allow themed issues on specific topics. I especially encourage you to share your research on pharmacist wellbeing and/or workplace issues. This aligns with the APhA priority to support our members' wellbeing and resilience. Here is more information on the call from JAPhA:

Journal of the American Pharmacists Association (JAPhA) is pleased to announce its areas of special focus for the coming year 2021. JAPhA seeks to address these important areas for pharmacists by soliciting articles which will become themed collections to inform our readers on these timely topics. While there is no specific deadline, we encourage timely submission. The Journal seeks a broad range of contributors and special emphasis subjects such as:

Pharmacists' well-being



Advanced pharmacist and technician practice roles, including international, in community and health system pharmacy



Innovative or expanded roles in population and public health



Authors are invited to submit manuscripts in the categories of Research, Research Notes, Advances in Pharmacy Practice, Case Reports, Reviews, or Commentaries.

Process for Submission: For manuscript preparation and submission guidelines, please see the author guidelines at www.japha.org The Editorial Team of the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association looks forward to receiving your manuscripts!





------------------------------

David Nau, PhD, RPh, FAPhA

President, APhA-APRS

Ada, OH

------------------------------

