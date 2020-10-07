JAPhA Article-Systemic Racism Pharmacists' Role and Responsibility
Discussion Name
Public Health
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2020-10-07T22:59:00Z
Body
Please take a look at this article on systemic racism that appears in JAPhA. It is very relevant to the subject of Public Health, and we as pharmacists can take a lot from it.
------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------