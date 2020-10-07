JAPhA Article-Systemic Racism Pharmacists' Role and Responsibility

Body

Please take a look at this article on systemic racism that appears in JAPhA. It is very relevant to the subject of Public Health, and we as pharmacists can take a lot from it.



------------------------------

Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253

Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA



Mobile : 760-702-0694

Fax: 800-887-1567

Email: Larselk@aol.com





La Quinta CA

(800)887-1567

------------------------------

