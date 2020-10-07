JAPhA Article-Systemic Racism Pharmacists' Role and Responsibility

Larry Selkow

Public Health

2020-10-07T22:59:00Z

Please take a look at this article on systemic racism that appears in JAPhA. It is very relevant to the subject of Public Health, and we as pharmacists can take a lot from it.

Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
