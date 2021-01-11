Body

Hello Immunizing Pharmacists SIG members!

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and in honor of that, we'd like to refresh everyone's memory on the HPV vaccination and its role in decreasing the rates of cervical cancer.

80% of patients will get an HPV infection in their lifetime

9 out of 10 cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV

HPV can also cause cancers of the vagina, vulva, penis, anus, and back of the throat

The HPV vaccine can prevent greater than 90% of cancers caused by HPV

9vHPV (Gardasil 9) is the only HPV vaccine currently on the market



0.5 mL intramuscularly



Routine recommendation for all children at age 11 or 12



Can start as early as age 9



If series is started before age 15, only 2 doses are needed



0, 6-12 months



Age 15 through 26: 3 dose series



0, 1-2, 6 months



Age 27 through 45: shared clinical decision making



If administered, use 3-dose series



Most common side effects from 9vHPV: pain, redness, or swelling at injection site; fever; headache or feeling tired; nausea; muscle or joint pain

If you offer this vaccine at your pharmacy, about how often do you administer it? What are some ways we can increase the number of HPV vaccinations given at the pharmacy?





References:

https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/parents/cancer.html

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/hpv/hcp/recommendations.html

https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/hcp/schedules-recommendations.html



------------------------------

Laura Knockel, PharmD, BCACP

Clinical Assistant Professor

University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

Iowa City, IA

------------------------------

