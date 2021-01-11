January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
Hello Immunizing Pharmacists SIG members!
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and in honor of that, we'd like to refresh everyone's memory on the HPV vaccination and its role in decreasing the rates of cervical cancer.
- 80% of patients will get an HPV infection in their lifetime
- 9 out of 10 cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV
- HPV can also cause cancers of the vagina, vulva, penis, anus, and back of the throat
- The HPV vaccine can prevent greater than 90% of cancers caused by HPV
- 9vHPV (Gardasil 9) is the only HPV vaccine currently on the market
- 0.5 mL intramuscularly
- Routine recommendation for all children at age 11 or 12
- Can start as early as age 9
- If series is started before age 15, only 2 doses are needed
- 0, 6-12 months
- Age 15 through 26: 3 dose series
- 0, 1-2, 6 months
- Age 27 through 45: shared clinical decision making
- If administered, use 3-dose series
- Most common side effects from 9vHPV: pain, redness, or swelling at injection site; fever; headache or feeling tired; nausea; muscle or joint pain
If you offer this vaccine at your pharmacy, about how often do you administer it? What are some ways we can increase the number of HPV vaccinations given at the pharmacy?
