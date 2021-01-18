Jan 21 weekly webinar to focus on engaging student pharmacists in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Body

Student pharmacists have a critical role in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort. Join us Thursday, January 21st from 1:00-2:00pm ET for a special Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy webinar in collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP). This webinar will highlight successes and barriers to student involvement in COVID-19 vaccination efforts and offer perspectives from AACP's Lynette Bradley-Baker, PhD, CAE, RPh, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Engagement; George MacKinnon, PhD, MS, RPh, Founding Dean and Professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin Pharmacy School; and, Kathryn Albert, a student pharmacist at the University of South Florida Health, Taneja College of Pharmacy. Whether you are a faculty member at a school of pharmacy, a practicing pharmacist who works with students, or a student pharmacist, this webinar will contain practical insights for you!

Register today for the January 21 webinar! Access the January 14 webinar recording and slides on this page.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





