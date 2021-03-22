It's not too late! Join us tomorrow, 3/23/21, for our open house!

Body

Want to get involved with APhA, but are unsure how?



Want to be a part of a team that creates tools and resources that impact the pharmacy profession?



Have some ideas that you would love to share with others, but need to find a platform to do so?



Rewind back to 2019, and this was me. I was fortunate enough to be able to attend the APhA annual meeting that year and meet the wonderful folks who work behind the scenes to make the Transitions of Care SIG possible.



This year, no travel is required! Join us for our Open House on Tuesday, March 23 from 2:00-3:00 pm ET and meet everyone virtually!

All attendees will need to pre-register: https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ldeqrrDgqHdD8f1wPgjVjHO4v0i…



Hope to see you there!



Best,

-Jeff



Jeffrey Gonzales, PharmD, PDE-C

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Transitions of Care

St. Mary Medical Center

Langhorne, PA

jeffrey.gonzales@stmaryhealthcare.org

