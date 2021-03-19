Invitation for your residents: Building Inclusive Learning Environments & Promoting Graduate Student Wellbeing

Body

2021 Postgraduate Forum Information

Wednesday April 7, 2021 5:00-6:00pm ET

Title: APhA-APRS Postgraduate Forum: Building Inclusive Learning Environments & Promoting Graduate Student Wellbeing

Description: The forum will feature speakers who will provide their expertise and tips for building inclusive learning environment and promoting graduate student wellbeing. Results of the APhA-APRS Postgraduate Wellbeing Survey will be shared. Graduate students, pharmacy residents, fellows, student pharmacists, faculty, and pharmacists engaged in all areas of pharmacy practice and research are encouraged to attend. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the postgraduate initiative and opportunities to get involved.



This is a Zoom meeting. Attendees will need to pre-register: https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAofu6opzspGNUfXzRbVWTMs2f570qdqfYo



Please email Paria Sanaty Zadeh (psanatyzadeh@aphanet.org) with questions. Thank you!





Brigid Groves MS, PHARMD, RPH

Senior Director, Practice and Professional Affairs

American Pharmacists Association

Dublin OH

