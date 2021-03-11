Invitation to APhA-APRS Networking and Recognition Session

Body



Please join us on Friday, March 12 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET for the APhA-APRS Networking and Recognition Session at APhA2021 Virtual.



Join this session to recognize outgoing and incoming APhA-APRS Officers, as well as several 2021 APhA-APRS Awardees. Participate in a fun networking activity for the remainder of the session to connect with other members and enjoy the night! APhA President Michael Hogue will provide opening remarks and APhA-APRS David Nau will lead this session.



We hope you will consider sharing your successes and be inspired to advance your pharmacy practice. Register today for the APhA2021 Virtual Meeting to attend these special open forums throughout the weekend. Add this to your meeting calendar and join us on Zoom! To add any event to your schedule, complete your attendee profile and then click on the grey star to the right of the session name. When added to your schedule, the star will turn gold.



Please reach out to APhA Staff members Virginia Suitor at vsuitor@aphanet.org or Paria Sanaty Zadeh at psanatyzadeh@aphanet.org with any questions about this session!



------------------------------

Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh

Chair, APhA-APRS Communications Standing Committee

Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

E-mail: aratka@sjfc.edu

------------------------------

